ICAI CA May 2023 Inter, Final Course Results Tomorrow at icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA inter, and final result 2023 will be released tomorrow, July 5. Once declared, the results can be accessed and downloaded on the ICAI official websites at icai.org, and icaiexam.icai.org. To check the result at the official website, candidates will have to enter his/her registration number along with his/her roll number, the official notice stated.

“Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 & the same can be accessed by candidates on the website https://icai.nic.in," tweeted ICAI.

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023: How to check

Step 1. Go to icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: The ICAI CA Final, Inter results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the ICAI CA final and inter result 2023 for future use.