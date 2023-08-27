ICAI CA November 2023 Registration Window to Close on August 30

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to close the registration process for the ICAI CA November-December 2023 session, including late fees, on August 30. Those who meet the criteria and are interested in registering for the ICAI CA foundation, intermediate and final exams exam can submit their application forms via the official website, icai.org.

The registration window for students without giving a late fee ended on August 23. Those who haven’t yet registered can now access the website until August 30 and submit their applications with a late fee of Rs. 600.

ICAI CA November 2023 application form with late fees: How to fill

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit ICAI’s official website,www.icai.org.

Step 2: By providing the necessary information, log in and get your registration number and password.

Step 3: Once you log in, locate the ‘Apply Now’ option that will be available on the homepage.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and proceed by uploading all the required documents.

Step 5: Now, pay theICAI CA exam fee for the November session using any preferred online payment mode.

Step 6: Check all the details mentioned carefully and submit the application form.

Step 7: If required, download the confirmation page for your reference.

For students who have successfully completed their registration and application process, the official website offers the opportunity to modify their application forms from September 1 to 7. On the other hand, the release of the ICAI CA Final admit card is set to occur 15 days prior to the examination. The CA Final exams are scheduled as follows: Group I exams will be held on November 01, 03, 05, and 07 whereas Group II exams will be conducted on November 9, 11, 14, and 16.

Advertisement

ICAI CA November 2023: Essential Documents Required while Applying

1. Attested copy of class 12 examination admit card or mark sheet

2. Attested proof of nationality (for foreigners)

3. A recent coloured passport-size photograph of the candidate

4. Attested proof of special category certificate (for SC/ST/OBC candidates)