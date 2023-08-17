ICAI CA Reschedules Foundation Course December Session Exams, Check New Dates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has rescheduled the foundation course exam. The examination was earlier planned for December 2023. But now the exams for foundation course will be conducted from December 31, 2023 till January 6th, 2024. Previously, the dates for the foundation course were December 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023. In the notification, the Institute without mentioning any reason said, “due to unavoidable circumstances the CA Foundation Examinations will now be held on 31st December 2023, 2nd, 4th & 6th January 2024 in place of 24th, 26th, 28th & 30th December 2023."

Along with the above, the notification cleared that other particulars, details released earlier remained unchanged. The Intermediate, Final and PQC Examinations will be held in accordance with previous schedule. Further the ICAI has ruled out any chance of postponement of other examinations. For other information, candidates have to contact with ICAI CA and check the websites on regular basis.

Advertisement

The Group I and Group II exams for the Intermediate course will take place on November 2, 4, 6, and 8, 2023 and on November 10, 13, and 17, 2023, respectively. Group I will take the final course exam on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2023, while Group II will take the final course examination on November 9, 11, 14, and 16, 2023.

On November 9 and 11, 2023, the international taxation assessment test will take place, and on November 9, 11, 14 and 16, 2023, the technical examination for insurance and risk management for Modules I through IV will. Candidates should visit the ICAI website for additional information.

Also Read: ICAI Offers Relaxation for Old Programme Students to Begin 3-Year Practical Training