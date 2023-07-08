ICAI CA Results 2023: Jain Akshay Ramesh Secures AIR 1 in CA Final, Check Complete Toppers’ List

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the Chartered Accountancy May 2023 examination for Intermediate and Final year students on July 5. Candidates who appeared for the CA exams can download their scorecards from the official websiteicai.orgoricai.nic.in. Jain Akshay Ramesh from Ahmedabad has obtained 616 out of 800 marks, which translates to a percentage of 77 per cent. Securing the second position is Kalpesh Jain G from Chennai, with a score of 603 out of 800 marks, equivalent to 75.38 per cent. Additionally, Prakhar Varshney from New Delhi has secured the third position, scoring 574 out of 800 marks or 71.75 per cent.

In the CA Inter exams, Y Gokul Sai Sreekar secured the first position followed by Noor Singla and Kavya Sandeep Kothari.

According to the official announcement, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared that 13,430 candidates successfully qualified as Chartered Accountants. Candidates who successfully clear both groups will receive a passing certificate, which will be issued within 60 days of the result declaration.

ICAI CA FINAL, INTER RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official websiteicaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the link for ICAI CA Final and Inter results.

Step 3: Enter your credentials.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the hard copy of the ICAI CA Final and Inter result 2023.