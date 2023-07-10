ICAI ICITSS 2023 Registration Window Ends Today At advit.icaiexam.icai.org

The enrollment period for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (ICAI ICITSS) 2023 concludes today, July 10. Through the official website, advit.icaiexam.icai.org, applicants can register for the ICAI ICITSS 2023. On July 30 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm, the Advanced ICITSS 2023 examination will be administered. There will be 100 objective-style multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in this 100-mark examination each worth one mark.

ICAI ICITSS 2023: Steps to register

Step 1- Visit the official website of ICAI, advit.icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2- On the homepage, under announcement section check for application link for ICITISS 2023

Step 3- Register yourself and create a new account. Add credentials.

Step 4- Fill out the application form carefully and recheck before submitting the form.

Step 5- Remember to upload all the documents correctly according to the prescribed formats.

Step 6- Complete the form with processing of money. Download the form and receipts for future references.

Candidates have the chance to demonstrate their knowledge and abilities in the AICITSS-IT Course Test by taking the Advanced ICITSS exam. For updated information on the Advanced ICITSS 2023 exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website. Meanwhile, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedules for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams that are to take place in November 2023. The exams are slated to commence on November 1 and the online registration for the same will begin on August 2.