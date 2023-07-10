Trends :School Closure NewsNEST 2023 Result Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » ICAI ICITSS 2023 Registration Window Ends Today At advit.icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI ICITSS 2023 Registration Window Ends Today At advit.icaiexam.icai.org

The ICIA will conclude the registration for ICITSS today. Candidates can register themselves at the official website, advit.icaiexam.icai.org

Advertisement

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 15:20 IST

New Delhi, India

On July 30 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm, the Advanced ICITSS 2023 examination will be administered (Representative image)
On July 30 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm, the Advanced ICITSS 2023 examination will be administered (Representative image)

The enrollment period for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (ICAI ICITSS) 2023 concludes today, July 10. Through the official website, advit.icaiexam.icai.org, applicants can register for the ICAI ICITSS 2023. On July 30 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm, the Advanced ICITSS 2023 examination will be administered. There will be 100 objective-style multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in this 100-mark examination each worth one mark.

ICAI ICITSS 2023: Steps to register

Advertisement

Step 1- Visit the official website of ICAI, advit.icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2- On the homepage, under announcement section check for application link for ICITISS 2023

Step 3- Register yourself and create a new account. Add credentials.

Step 4- Fill out the application form carefully and recheck before submitting the form.

Step 5- Remember to upload all the documents correctly according to the prescribed formats.

Step 6- Complete the form with processing of money. Download the form and receipts for future references.

Candidates have the chance to demonstrate their knowledge and abilities in the AICITSS-IT Course Test by taking the Advanced ICITSS exam. For updated information on the Advanced ICITSS 2023 exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website. Meanwhile, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedules for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams that are to take place in November 2023. The exams are slated to commence on November 1 and the online registration for the same will begin on August 2.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • The ICAI CA Foundation November 2023 examinations will take place on December 24, 26, 28, and 30, while the CA Intermediate November 2023 exams will take place on November 2, 4, 6, and 8 for group 1 and November 10, 13, 15, and 17 for group 2. The CA Final examinations will be administered on November 1, 3, 5, and 7 for group 1 and November 9, 11, 14, and 16 for group 2.

    For members enrolled in the Post Qualification Course (PCQ), the institution has also released the dates for the International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT - AT) and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination. These dates are November 9, 11, and 16.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sheen KachrooSheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from bei...Read More

    first published: July 10, 2023, 15:20 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 15:20 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App