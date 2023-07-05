ICAI Releases CA Foundation, Inter, Final Exam Dates For November 2023

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedules for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams that are to take place in November 2023. The exams are slated to commence on November 1 and the online registration for the same will begin on August 2.

The official Twitter handle of ICAI put out a tweet with the schedule for the November - December 2023 Attempt. “Important Announcement - Schedule of ICAI Chartered Accountancy Final, Intermediate & Foundation Exams for Students & PQC Exams for Members(November - December 2023 Attempt)," read the tweet.

The ICAI CA Foundation November 2023 examinations will take place on December 24, 26, 28, and 30, while the CA Intermediate November 2023 exams will take place on November 2, 4, 6, and 8 for group 1 and November 10, 13, 15, and 17 for group 2. The CA Final examinations will be administered on November 1, 3, 5, and 7 for group 1 and November 9, 11, 14, and 16 for group 2.

For members enrolled in the Post Qualification Course (PCQ), the institution has also released the dates for the International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT - AT) and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination. These dates are November 9, 11, and 16.

As per the timetable issued, Papers 1 and 2 of the ICAI CA Foundation test will be administered over the course of three hours, from 2 PM to 5 PM, while papers 3 and 4 will be administered over the duration of two hours, from 2 PM to 4 PM. The CA Intermediate exam will last three hours from 2 PM to 5 PM. CA CA Final papers 1 through 5 and 7 and 8 will be held from 2 to 5 PM while Paper 6 will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM.