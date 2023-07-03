ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2023: NTA Issues City Intimation Slip At icar.nta.nic.in, Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the advance city intimation slip for the All India Entrance Examination For Admission (AIEEA) – Postgraduate (PG) and for the All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) - JRF/SRF(Ph.D) 2023. Candidates can now download the city intimation slip from the official site aticar.nta.nic.in.

According to the examination timetable, the AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, July 9 in two shifts – Morning and Evening. The AIEEA (PG) exam will be held in the morning shift from 10 AM to 12 PM whereas the AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) test will take place in the evening from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Students must download their intimation slip and plan their travel to the city where the exam will be held to avoid any last-minute hassle. Also, the ICAR AIEEA and AICE hall tickets will be issued shortly.

“Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City allotted where the Examination Centre will be located to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued separately," reads the official notice.

ICAR AIEEA, AICEPhD City Intimation Slip 2023: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official portal aticar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘city intimation slip’ link for AIEEA PG or AICE PhD.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the login details (Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin) then click on submit.

Step 4: The ICAR AIEEA, AICE PhD exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the slip.

Candidates who face any difficulty in downloading or checking the examination city intimation slip can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000/011-69227700 and can also send an e-mail toicar@nta.ac.in.