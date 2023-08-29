ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD Final Answer Key Released At icar.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency has released the final answer keys for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) PG and PhD. ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD candidates can access the answer keys from the official website, icar.nta.nic.in. The All India Entrance Examination July session were announced on August 21, 2023 at icar.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. This year, 37,119 AIEEA PG, PhD candidates registered for the examination.

ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD Answer Keys: Steps To Check

Step 1- Visit the official website icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also visit nta.ac.in.

Step 2- Click on the link that mentions AIEEA PG, PhD final answer keys.

Step 3- A subject list of AIEEA PG and PhD will be showcased on the screen.

Step 4- Scroll down and check for the subjects you have appeared for in the examination.

Step 5- Candidates can print or can have a soft copy for the AIEEA PG, PhD final answer keys.

For admission to PG and PhD programs, the testing organization administered the AIEEA PG 2023 for 20 subjects and the AICE PhD 2023 for 72 subjects. For the school year 2023–2024, the AIEEA exam was administered from July 9 to July 14. 27 questions were eliminated based on the AIEEA PG, PhD final answer key 2023.