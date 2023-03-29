ICMAI Announces CMA 2023 Registration Fees for New Syllabus Conversion, Check Details

The Council of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the online registration fees for the conversion from the old syllabus (2016) to the new syllabus (2022). As per the latest information, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 250 for conversion from the old to the new syllabus.

“The Council of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India at its 341st Meeting has decided that students seeking conversion from Old Syllabus to Syllabus 2022 (application through Online Portal in the Students’ Section) shall pay a fee of Rs 250/- for conversion," reads the official notice.

ICMAI said that the candidates need not purchase the study material from the institute, which at the time of conversion will be optional for the students. The institute had earlier announced that the ICMAI Certified Management Accountant (CMA) exams 2023 under the new syllabus 2022 will start in June while the exams under the old syllabus will continue till December this year.

Last week, ICMAI announced the examination dates for the Certified Management Accountant or Credit Monitoring Analysis (CMA) June 2023. The exam schedule was released for the intermediate, final, and foundation programmes.

The intermediate and final exams are scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 8 and the mode of the test is an offline centre based. As per the schedule, the final exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and the intermediate exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can complete registration for the intermediate and final exams till May 1.

The foundation programme exam will take place on July 2 in two shifts. It will be held in offline mode with multiple choice question (MCQ) questions asked via an OMR sheet. The first shift of the foundation exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift is from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates can apply for the foundation course exam till May 2.

Meanwhile, on February 13, ICMAI exempted Common Admission Test (CAT) pass-out candidates from appearing in the Business Laws and Ethics (BLE) paper under the new syllabus 2022.

