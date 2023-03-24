ICMAI CMA June 2023: Exam Dates for Intermediate, Final, Foundation Course Released, Check Schedule

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the exam dates for the Credit Monitoring Analysis or Certified Management Accountant (CMA) June 2023. The exam date sheet has been issued for the intermediate, final and foundation courses. Candidates can check the complete schedule on ICMAI’s official website at icmai.in.

According to the official date sheet, the intermediate and final exams will be held from July 1 to 8. The mode of the exam will be offline centre based. The final examination will be conducted in the first shift which is from 10 am to 1 pm. While the intermediate exam will be held in the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can apply for the intermediate and final exams till May 1.

Meanwhile, the foundation course exam will be conducted on Sunday, July 2 in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates can apply for the foundation exam till May 2. The foundation exam will be conducted offline with multiple choice question (MCQ) questions via an OMR sheet.

Every subject paper will carry 100 marks and 50 Multiple Choice Questions - MQC (each question will carry 2 marks). Also, every session will have a total of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of 200 marks.

For the foundation course, the examination fee is Rs 1,200 for inland candidates and overseas candidates will have to pay US $60. For the final examination for one group, the fee is Rs 1,400 for inland centres and US $100 for overseas centres. While for the two groups, the examination fee is Rs 2,800 for the inland centre, and for overseas centres, the fee is US $ 100. Coming to the intermediate exam fee - for one group, it is Rs 1,200 for Inland Centres and US $ 90 for overseas centres and for two groups, it is Rs 2,400 for inland centres and US $ 90 for overseas centres.

