ICMAI CMA June 2024 Registration Begins, Steps to Fill Application Form

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has commenced the admission process for the CMA June 2024 session. Candidates can visit the official website and submit their applications if they are interested in appearing for the CMA foundation, intermediate, and final exams. The application forms are available on the official website — icmai.in.

The submission of the application will take place online mode. The first step is to visit the website and complete the registration process. After completing the registration process, the candidates fill out the online application form and deposit the application fees. While registering, candidates must enter valid credentials like name, date of birth, and educational qualifications.

ICMAI CMA June 2024: Eligibility criteria

Advertisement

To appear for the CMA foundation, intermediate, and final exams, the students have to fulfill eligibility criteria.

ICMA CMA Foundation exam: Candidates must have completed classes 10 and 12 or equivalent.

ICMA CMA Intermediate exam: Candidates must have completed the fourth semester, or cleared graduation or BTech or equivalent. They must also have cleared CMA foundation exam, CAT level - 1, CA IPCC inter, CS foundation (CSEET is not eligible), PG, doctoral, ICSI, CIMA, CA, or ACCA.

ICMAI CMA Final Exam: Those interested in appearing must have passed the CMA intermediate exam.

ICMAI CMA June 2024: How to Register

Candidates are advised to follow the steps here to complete the CMA registration

Step 1- Go to the official website of ICMAI

Step 2- Locate the admission link and click on it

Step 3- Click on the given link for the course

Step 4- Fill in the required credentials

Advertisement

Step 5 - Fill out the registration form carefully an

Step 6- After filling out the form, the candidates are required to pay the fees.

Step 6 - Click on submit and save the application

Step 7 - Take out a print of the application for future purpose