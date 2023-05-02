ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 LIVE Update: CISCE to Release Class 10 Results Soon, Check Update

Step 1: Firstly, you need to visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org.

Step 2: Then, you need to select the course code as ICSE and enter their ICSE Candidate UID, Index number, and Captcha as displayed.

Step 3: The results will be displayed instantly, and candidates can click on “Print ICSE Result" to download a copy of their mark sheet.