ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 LIVE Update: CISCE to Release Class 10 Results Soon, Check Update

ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 Live Update: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will likely announce the results for the Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE) for class 10 in May. To check the ICSE 2023 results, schools can use their registration ID and password to access the Careers portal of the council. Read More
CICSE notification reads, “The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, the Year 2023 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will NOT be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi."
Step 1: Firstly, you need to visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org.
Step 2: Then, you need to select the course code as ICSE and enter their ICSE Candidate UID, Index number, and Captcha as displayed.
Step 3: The results will be displayed instantly, and candidates can click on “Print ICSE Result" to download a copy of their mark sheet.
Unlike last year when the exam was conducted in two semesters, this year CISCE held Class 10 and Class 12 board exams only once. Last year, the syllabus had to be cut down due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on regular classes in schools. The CISCE this year revised the syllabus considering the resumption of regular academic activities in schools across the country.
2022- 99.97%
2021- 100%
2020- 99.34%
2019- 98.54%
2018- 98.51%
Last year CISCE announced ICSE Class 10th Result on July 17, 2022. However, this year the result is expected to be announced in May itself.
In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 99.97 per cent. Girls had done better than boys with a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent and boys pass percentage was 99.97 per cent.
Results will be released on the official website at cisce.org.
Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card. The Class 10 board exam began with English Paper 1 and ended on March 29 with Biology – Science Paper 3.
Students do not need to go to cyber cafes to check their results. To get you marks at home you can download result app or phone safari/ chrome/ any other browser you have to check marks here’s how -
via apps
Digilocker, Umang
via SMS
Step 1. Open a new message dialog box on your mobile
Step 2. Type ICSE followed by your ID.
Step 3. Send the SMS to 0924808288
via Browser
Step 1: Open browser
Step 2: Type cisce.org in the address bar
Step 3: Click on the result link
Step 4: Log-in using credentials mentioned on admit card
Step 5: Result will appear, download
Students need at least 33 per cent marks to pass. After the CICSE Class 10th exam result is declared, the toppers list will be released soon after.
Students can download their results via the careers portal of CISCE. Schools can log in to the CAREERS portal by using the principal’s log-in id and password –
Step 1: Log in to the CAREERS portal, and click on the title ‘semester 2 exams’
Step 2: On the menu bar, click on CSE
Step 3: Click on ‘Reports’
Step 4: Click on ‘Comparison Tables’ to view/ print results
A total of 2,31,063 students appeared for the exam last year. Out of the total, as many as 99.97% of students managed to pass the exams. The pass percentage of girls was higher than boys as 99.98% of girls and 99.97% of girls managed to pass the exams.
The CISCE board exams 2023 for ICSE (class 10) were conducted from February 27 to March 25, while the ISC (class 12) exams were held between February 13 and March 31. The schedules for the Class 10 and Class 12 yearly exams were released by the council, and it has been confirmed that the ICSE and ISC results are expected to be released in May.
The passing marks for those who have taken the CISCE class 10 or ICSE exams is 33 per cent Candidates who fail to secure passing marks will be allowed to sit for the compartmental exams. In order to be eligible to take the compartmental test, candidates must get the required passing grades in English and three other subjects.
The South region emerged as the top-performing region in 2022 ISC exmas with a pass percentage of 99.81 per cent or 9,147 students. The South is followed by the Foreign region which recorded a pass percentage of 99.64 per cent, and then the North at 99.43 per cent. West region secured an overall pass percentage of 99.58 per cent and was followed by the East with 99.18 per cent.
The answer scripts will be saved with the board for 60 days from the date of declaration of the result. It will be destroyed thereafter. If a student has any objection to the result or wishes to apply for re-evaluation or re-checking of their answer sheets, they will have to do so within seven days of getting the answer scripts.
For the first time in the history of the board, the CISCE conducted two examinations in an academic year. While semester one examination were held in November-December, 2021, the second semester exams were held in April-May, 2022 for both class 10 and class 12.
Council will make provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the Council’s website www.cisce.org soon after the results are released. A rechecking fee of Rs 1000 per paper will be applicable to the students opting for rechecking.
Students will be able to view and download the CISCE results 2023 at the following websites:
After the results are out, students need to ensure their online marksheet is correct and error-free. Basic things to check include –
— Name and personal details
— School, exam centre names
— Pass/fail status
— Percentage calculation, Marks total
— Final result calculation
In case of high traffic on the official website of CISCE, students have the option of taking this alternative method to check their scores.
Step 1. Open digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2. Login using your accounts’ credentials.
Step 3. Click on the CISCE link under the education tab.
Step 4. Select ‘CISCE Class 10 or Class 12 result 2022′
Step 5. Your marksheet will now be displayed on the screen.
Step 6. Download and take the printout of the same.
Once released, students can check their marks at cisce.org by following these steps –
Four students including three girls and one boy student have jointly secured the first rank. All these students have obtained 99.80% marks, each.
Rank 1: Hargun Kaur Matharu from St Mary’s School in Pune
Rank 1: Anika Gupta from Sheiling House School in Kanpur
Rank 1: Kanishka Mittal from City Montessori school, Kanpur Road, Lucknow
Rank 1: Pushkar Tripathi from Jesus and Mary School and college Balrampur
After the CICSE Class 10th exam result is declared, the toppers list will be released soon after.
Results will be declared by May, however, there has been no official confirmation by the board yet. As per media reports, it could be out by May 10.
Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card. The Class 10 board exam began with English Paper 1 and ended on March 29 with Biology - Science Paper 3.
CISCE reported an overall pass percentage of 99.38 in the ISC exams held in the 2022 academic year, with 18 students attaining the first rank in class 12. On the other hand, the CISCE report indicated an overall pass percentage of 99.97 for class 10. Notably, Girls outperformed boys in both classes. Unlike CBSE, the CISCE Board gave the same weightage to last year’s term 1 and term 2 exams.
To check the ICSE and ISC 2023 results, schools can use their registration ID and password to access the Careers portal of the council. On the other hand, students will be able to view and download the CISCE results 2023 from the official website- cisce.org.
According to media reports, the ICSE Board 10th Reuslt 2023 would be released on May 10, although no date has been set by the board. According to the CISCE, the board exams for ICSE 10th 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 25. The council had announced the timetables for the Class 10 annual exams and confirmed that the results for ICSE would be likely declared in May 2023.
Students who fail to obtain passing marks will be able to apply for rechecking of their answer sheets. If they are still unable to clear the exams, they will need to appear for the compartment exams which will be conducted in July 2023. Students will only need to appear for exams of the subjects they have failed. If they pass, they can get admission to higher classes and courses in this academic session, but if they fail again, they will have to repeat class 10th.
Read all the Latest Education News here