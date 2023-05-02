ICSE Result 2023 Class 10th Latest Updates: How To Check Results At cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is expected to announce the results for the Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE) for Class 10 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) for Class 12. To check the ICSE and ISC 2023 results, schools can use their registration ID and password to access the Careers portal of the council. On the other hand, students will be able to view and download the CISCE results 2023 from the official website- cisce.org.

The ICSE 10th 2023 board exams were administered from February 27 to March 25, and the ISC 12th 2023 exams were administered from February 13 to March 31. The council affirmed that the results for ICSE and ISC would probably be released in May 2023.

ICSE Result 2023 Class 10th Latest Updates

May 2, 2023, 6:05 pm: “The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, the Year 2023 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will NOT be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi." the CICSE notification reads.

May 2, 2023, 5:54 pm: The council had announced the timetables for the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams and confirmed that the results for ICSE and ISC would be likely declared in May 2023.

May 2, 2023, 5:35 pm: Last year CISCE announced ICSE Class 10th Result on July 17, 2022. However, this year the result is expected to be announced in May itself.

May 2, 2023, 5:21 pm: Unlike last year when the exam was conducted in two semesters, this year CISCE held Class 10 and Class 12 board exams only once. Last year, the syllabus had to be cut down due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on regular classes in schools. The CISCE this year revised the syllabus considering the resumption of regular academic activities in schools across the country.

May 2, 2023, 5:05 pm: Pass Percentage Over the Years

2022- 99.97%

2021- 100%

2020- 99.34%

2019- 98.54%

2018- 98.51%

May 2, 2023, 4:49 pm: How to check ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 via SMS

Step 1. Open a new message dialog box on your mobile

Step 2. Type ICSE followed by your ID.

Step 3. Send the SMS to 0924808288

May 2, 2023, 4:30 pm: Students who fail to obtain passing marks will be able to apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets. If they are still unable to clear the exams, they will need to appear for the compartment exams.

May 2, 2023, 4:16 pm: Students need to keep their admit cards handy to check their marks. The admit card has the unique id and index number which is needed to be typed in the website or app to get access to their marks. Further, students also need to verify the details mentioned in the results with that of the mark sheet to ensure there is no error. This includes exam centre, and other minute details.

May 2, 2023, 4:07 pm: CISCE will make provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the Council’s website cisce.org soon after the results are released. A rechecking fee of Rs 1000 per paper will be applicable to the students opting for rechecking.

May 2, 2023, 3:57 pm: Students need at least 33 per cent marks to pass. After the CICSE Class 10th exam result is declared, the toppers list will be released soon after.

May 2, 2023, 3:49 pm: ICSE Results 2023: How to Check at CISCE Careers Portal

Students can download their results via the careers portal of CISCE. Schools can log in to the CAREERS portal by using the principal’s log-in id and password –

Step 1: Log in to the CAREERS portal, and click on the title ‘semester 2 exams’

Step 2: On the menu bar, click on CSE

Step 3: Click on ‘Reports’

Step 4: Click on ‘Comparison Tables’ to view/ print results

May 2, 2023, 3:37 pm: After the results are announced, the answer scripts will be saved with the board for 60 days. After then, it will be destroyed. Within seven days of receiving the answer scripts, students must submit any objections they may have to the results and any requests for re-evaluation or re-checking of their answer sheets.

May 2, 2023, 3:30 pm: To check the results students can follow these steps

Step 1: Students will have to visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org to check their Class 10 results.

Step 2: They must select the course code as ICSE and enter their ICSE Candidate UID, Index number, and Captcha as displayed.

Step 3: The results will be displayed instantly, and candidates can click on “Print ICSE Result" to download a copy of their mark sheet for future record.

May 2, 2023, 3:25 pm: A total of 2,31,063 students appeared for the exam last year. Out of the total, as many as 99.97% of students managed to pass the exams. The pass percentage of girls was higher than boys as 99.98% of girls and 99.97% of girls managed to pass the exams.

May 2, 2023, 3:15 pm: The passing marks for those who have taken the CISCE class 10 or ICSE exams is 33 per cent Candidates who fail to secure passing marks will be allowed to sit for the compartmental exams. In order to be eligible to take the compartmental test, candidates must get the required passing grades in English and three other subjects.

May 2 2023, 3.10 pm: Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card. The Class 10 board exam began with English Paper 1 and ended on March 29 with Biology – Science Paper 3.

May 2 2023, 3.00 pm: Results will be declared by May, however, there has been no official confirmation by the board yet. As per media reports, it could be out by May 10.

May 2, 2023, 2.50 pm: The South region emerged as the top-performing region in 2022 ISC exams with a pass percentage of 99.81 per cent or 9,147 students. The South is followed by the Foreign region which recorded a pass percentage of 99.64 per cent, and then the North at 99.43 per cent. West region secured an overall pass percentage of 99.58 per cent and was followed by the East with 99.18 per cent.

May 2, 2023, 2.44 pm: Last year, four students including three girls and one boy student have jointly secured the first rank. All these students have obtained 99.80% marks, each.

Rank 1: Hargun Kaur Matharu from St Mary’s School in Pune

Rank 1: Anika Gupta from Sheiling House School in Kanpur

Rank 1: Kanishka Mittal from City Montessori school, Kanpur Road, Lucknow

Rank 1: Pushkar Tripathi from Jesus and Mary School and college Balrampur

May 2, 2023, 2.28 pm: In case of high traffic on the official website of CISCE, students have the option of taking this alternative method to check their scores.

Step 1. Open digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2. Login using your accounts’ credentials.

Step 3. Click on the CISCE link under the education tab.

Step 4. Select ‘CISCE Class 10 or Class 12 result 2022′

Step 5. Your marksheet will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take the printout of the same.

May 2, 2023, 2.03 pm: List of Websites to Check- cisce.org, results.cisce.org and results.nic.in.

May 2, 2023, 1.57 pm: After the results are out, students need to ensure their online marksheet is correct and error-free. Basic things to check include –

— Name and personal details

— School, exam centre names

— Pass/fail status

— Percentage calculation, Marks total

— Final result calculation

May 2, 2023, 1.25 pm: CISCE reported an overall pass percentage of 99.38 in the ISC exams held in the 2022 academic year, with 18 students attaining the first rank in class 12. On the other hand, the CISCE report indicated an overall pass percentage of 99.97 for class 10.

May 2, 2023, 1.17 pm: Students will only need to appear for exams of the subjects they have failed. If they pass, they can get admission to higher classes and courses in this academic session, but if they fail again, they will have to repeat class 10th.

May 2, 2023, 1.02 pm: The exact date to release the ICSE Board Results is not shared by the board authorities. However, it is anticipated the board can release the result in May.

ICSE Result 2023 Class 10th: FAQs

Where to check ICSE Result 2023 Class 10th?

Results will be released on the official website at cisce.org.

Documents needed to check ICSE Result 2023 Class 10th?

Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card.

When will CISCE 10th result 2023 be released?

Results will be declared by May, however, there has been no official confirmation by the board yet.

When will the ICSE Result 2023 Class 10th toppers list be released?

After the result is declared, the toppers list will be released soon after.

How many marks are required to pass the CICSE Class 10th exams?

To pass the class 10th exams, a students must score at least 33 per cent in each subject.

Read all the Latest Education News here