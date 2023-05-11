ICSE Class 10 Results 2023: CISCE Likely To Release 10th Result Next Week, How To Check

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, is likely to release the ICSE Result 2023 shortly. According to reports, the ICSE Class 10 Results are expected to be released the following week. It should also be noted that no formal confirmation of the ICSE Result Date has been issued as of yet. Students will be able to check their ICSE Class 10th result on the official website, cisce.org, soon after it is declared. Schools can log into the CISCE Careers portal with their registration ID and password to view the ICSE 2023 results.

The ICSE 2023 class 10 board exams were held between February 27 and March 25, and the ISC 12th 2023 exams were conducted from February 13 and March 31.

The council had previously indicated that the results for ICSE and ISC would be made available in May. According to a CISCE notification, “The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, the Year 2023 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will NOT be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi."

ICSE CLASS 10TH RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1:Go to cisce.org, the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations.

Step 2: Choose ICSE as the course code and enter their ICSE Candidate UID, Index number, and Captcha as shown.

Step 3: The results will be shown right away, and students can click “Print ICSE Result" to get a copy of their mark sheet.

Students who do not receive passing marks in the CISCE will be entitled to request that their answer sheets be rechecked. In the event that they are still unable to pass the examinations, they will have to sit for the compartment exams in July 2023. If they pass the compartment exams, they will be able to enrol in higher classes and courses for the current academic year. However, if they fail again, they will be required to repeat class 10th.

In contrast to last year, when the exam was carried out over two semesters, this year’s CISCE board exams for classes 10 and 12 were only conducted once. Due to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on regular school classes last year, the syllabus had to be reduced.