CISCE Result 2023: Overall Pass Percentage of ISC Stands At 96.93% , ICSE At 98.94%

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the much-awaited results of its ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 examinations in 2023. Students can check their results from the official websites of CISCE – cisce.org as well as at results.cisce.org and results.nic.in In 2023, the overall pass percentage of ICSE class 10 students was 98.94 per cent, while the ISC class 12th pass percentage stood at 96.93 per cent.

Compared to boys, who passed the ICSE class 10 exam with a pass percentage of 98.71 per cent, girls had a better pass percentage of 99.21 per cent.

Similarly, the pass percentage of girls was higher than boys as 98.01per cent of girls and 95.96 per cent of girls managed to pass the ISC class 12 exam.

The Southern region of India once again had the highest pass rate, 99.20 per cent, in the Class 12 ISC examination, followed by the Western region, which had a pass percentage of 98.34 per cent. The eastern region had a pass rate of 96.63 per cent, while the northern region had a pass percentage of 96.51 per cent.

In the Class 10 ICSE exam, the Western regions of India has recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.81 per cent, followed by the Southern region, which has a pass percentage of 99.69 per cent. The Northern region recorded a pass percentage of 98.65 per cent and the Eastern region stood at 98.47 per cent.

Students must enter their unique ID, and index number as specified on their admit card and fill out the captcha shown on the result portal to log in to their account in order to view their individual scorecards for ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12

CISCE ICSE and ISC Result 2023: Re-evaluation

The online application for the re-evaluation of the answer sheets will begin shortly. Students who are unhappy with their results and wish to get their answer sheets re-evaluated after checking their results can put in a request for the same at cisce.org . Students will be required to pay a rechecking fee of Rs 1,000 for each subject put in for re-evaluation. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will then re-evaluate the marks and send in a revised mark sheet.

CISCE ICSE and ISC Result 2023: Compartment Exam

If a student fails to meet the minimal score in any one subject, they will be required to take compartment exams. To be eligible for these tests, students must have cleared the ISC/ICSE English or two additional subjects. This provision permits students to retake the failed subject and pass their examinations without repeating the whole academic year.

Students who did not pass the CISCE ISC or ICSE scores will be given another shot at passing the exam. They will be allowed to take the 2024 final year examinations with the students from the academic year 2023-2024 under the repeater category, but if they fail that year as well, there will be no more opportunities.