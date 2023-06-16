ICSI CS December 2023 Exam to Start From Dec 21, Check Full Schedule at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam schedule for the Company Secretary (CS) examination December 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the schedule from the official website- icsi.edu.

The CS December 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to December 30 for the duration of three hours- 2 PM to 5 PM.

“The Institute reserves 31st December, 2023, 01st, 02nd and 03rd January, 2024 to meet any exigency", reads the official notification.

ICSI CS December 2023 Schedule: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Time Table for CS Examinations, December, 2023"

Step 3: A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the exam schedule

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) began the registration process for Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional June 2023 exam on February 27, 2023. The last date to apply and submit applications was March 25. However, by paying a late fee, candidates could register up to April 9, 2023. Fee for both CS Executive and CS Professional courses was Rs 1,200 per module. Late fee was Rs 250 and the fee for changing exam centre, module or medium was also Rs 250 for each change.