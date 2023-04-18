ICSI CS Executive June Exam Registration Closes Tomorrow, How to Apply

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI) has reopened the Company Secretary (CS) Executive Exam Enrolment online window for the June session from April 17 to April 19 till 4:00 PM. During this period students can register themselves for the exam by visiting the official website of ICSI—icsi.edu. Earlier, the CS Executive June 2023 exams application forms were opened from February 26 till March 25.

The application correction window will be reopening from April 19 to May 1 till 4:00 PM. The students who have earlier applied can also edit their registration forms. The ICSI CS Executive Examination will be held from June 1 to June 9.

It is mandatory for the candidates to appear for the pre-exam test before enrolling themselves for the CS Executive exam 2023. The test can be taken from anywhere and at any number of times after the applicant receives their registration ID and password. The duration of the test is of 60 minutes during which the candidate has to answer a total of 50 questions. The enrollment fee for the pre-exam test is Rs 1,000.

ICSI CS Executive Exam June 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI—www.icsi.edu

Step 2: Enter your login details such as your registration number and password.

Step 3: Select the module you want to apply for.

Step 4: Click on ‘Examination Enrolment Request’.

Step 5: After submitting the required details, click on ‘Add Enrolment Request’.

Step 6: Submit your basic details such as country, level of exam, etc.

Step 7: Review your details and click on Submit.

Step 8 Pay the Application fee.

Step 9: Download the receipt and application form for future use.

ICSI CS Executive Exam June 2023: Application fees

The CS executive examination form fees vary with the number of modules the candidate is applying for. Module I & II are for Rs1,200 each. Late fees will be added this time while applying for the exam.

Candidates can petition for paper-specific exemptions in various CS Executive papers through the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The service is available for CS Executive subjects that candidates have already covered in their previous educational levels. Paper-based exemptions are also available if candidates qualify with specific marks in certain subjects.

