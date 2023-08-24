ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2023 to be Declared Tomorrow

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to announce the result of the CS executive and professional examination, June 2023 session tomorrow, August 25. According to an official notice, the CS professional examination result will be declared at 11 am. The CS executive examination result will be released at 2 pm. Once they are released, candidates can download their scorecards from the official website at icsi.edu. The ICSI company secretaries executive, as well as the professional programme exam, was held from June 1 to 10.

To check the ICSI CS executive and professional results, candidates will have to enter their roll number and registration number on the login window. Along with the result, ICSI will issue the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks as well. In addition, no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be released by the institute.

Through an official notice, the ICSI informed that the formal e-result-cum- statement of marks of the executive course exam will be uploaded on ICSI’s official website immediately after the declaration of results for candidates to download for their reference, use and records.

“The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result," read the notice. If a candidate does not get a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement within 30 days following the announcement of the results, he or she is advised to contact the institute to sort out the discrepancy.

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to ICSI’s official website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘CS Professional and Executive’ 2023 result link.

Step 3: As a new page opens, key in your login details and click on submit.