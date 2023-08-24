Trends :ICSI CS Result 2023UnacademyGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2023 to be Declared Tomorrow

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2023 to be Declared Tomorrow

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result 2023: According to an official notice, the CS professional examination result will be declared at 11 am. The CS executive examination result will be released at 2 pm

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 13:24 IST

New Delhi, India

The ICSI company secretaries executive, as well as the professional programme exam, was held from June 1 to 10 (Representative image)
The ICSI company secretaries executive, as well as the professional programme exam, was held from June 1 to 10 (Representative image)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to announce the result of the CS executive and professional examination, June 2023 session tomorrow, August 25. According to an official notice, the CS professional examination result will be declared at 11 am. The CS executive examination result will be released at 2 pm. Once they are released, candidates can download their scorecards from the official website at icsi.edu. The ICSI company secretaries executive, as well as the professional programme exam, was held from June 1 to 10.

To check the ICSI CS executive and professional results, candidates will have to enter their roll number and registration number on the login window. Along with the result, ICSI will issue the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks as well. In addition, no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be released by the institute.

Advertisement

Through an official notice, the ICSI informed that the formal e-result-cum- statement of marks of the executive course exam will be uploaded on ICSI’s official website immediately after the declaration of results for candidates to download for their reference, use and records.

“The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result," read the notice. If a candidate does not get a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement within 30 days following the announcement of the results, he or she is advised to contact the institute to sort out the discrepancy.

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to ICSI’s official website at icsi.edu.

Advertisement

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘CS Professional and Executive’ 2023 result link.

Step 3: As a new page opens, key in your login details and click on submit.

top videos
  • Hema Malini On Her Daughter Esha Supporting Sunny Deol & His Film 'Gadar 2' | MEGA EXCLUSIVE

    • Step 4: Check and download the ICSI CS result.

    Candidates will be declared qualified in the executive and professional exams if they secure 40 per cent on each paper and 50 per cent on the total of all subjects. Further in the notice, the institute informed that the next exam for the executive programme and the professional programmes will be conducted between December 21 and 30, this year. To register for the above exams, candidates need to submit an online examination enrollment form along with a registration fee from Saturday, August 26.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    first published: August 24, 2023, 13:20 IST
    last updated: August 24, 2023, 13:24 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App