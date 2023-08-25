Trends :ICSI CS Result 2023UnacademyGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: CS Executive, Professional Results Declared, Check Toppers List

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: CS Executive, Professional Results Declared, Check Toppers List

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Candidates who took the exam will be able to download their scorecards from the official website at icsi.edu

ICSI CS result 2023

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 14:47 IST

New Delhi, India

ICSI CS Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the ICSI CS executive and professional results for June 2023 session today, August 25. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards at icsi.edu. Bhumika Singh has secured rank 1 in the ICSI CS executive exam followed by Saloni Khant and Rohan Panjwani. While Rashi Amrut Parakh has topped the CS professional exam followed by Jenny Dipen Panchmatia, and Manya Shrivastava. ICSI will issue the individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks as well.

Aug 25, 2023 14:47 IST

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Date

ICSI will conduct the next executive and professional programme exams between December 21 and 30, this year. The exams will be conducted for a duration of three hours from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Aug 25, 2023 14:26 IST

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2023: Meet The Top 3

ICSI CS Professional Result 2023 Toppers

Rank 1 – RASHI AMRUT PARAKH

Rank 2 – JENNY DIPEN PANCHMATIA

Rank 3 – MANYA SHRIVASTAVA

ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 Toppers

Rank 1 – BHUMIKA SINGH

Rank 2 – SALONI BHAVIN KHANT

Rank 3 – ROHAN DINESH PANJWANI

Aug 25, 2023 14:19 IST

ICSI CS Executive Result 2023: Admit Cards Needed to Check Scores

Candidates will have to enter their roll number and registration number on the login window to access their results which is available on their admit cards.

Aug 25, 2023 14:11 IST

Aug 25, 2023 14:08 IST

ICSI CS Executive Result 2023: Bhumika Singh Secures Rank 1

Bhumika Singh has secured rank 1 in the ICSI CS executive exam followed by Saloni Khant and Rohan Panjwani.

Aug 25, 2023 14:08 IST

ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 Declared

The ICSI CS executive result has been declared at icsi.edu.

Aug 25, 2023 13:47 IST

ICSI CS Result: What Happened Last Year?

ICSI announced the results of the professional programme exam for December 2022 sessiom on February 25 this year. As per the official merit list, Chiraag Agarwal secured rank 1, followed by S Swathi at rank 2, and Riya Bhagchandani at rank 3.

Aug 25, 2023 13:37 IST

Aug 25, 2023 12:57 IST

ICSI CS Executive Result for June 2023 Session at 2 PM

ICSI will declare the CS executive result for June 2023 session today, August 25 at 2 PM. It will be available at icsi.edu.

Aug 25, 2023 12:26 IST

ICSI CS December Exam Date

ICSI CS December 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to December 30. It will be held for the duration of three hours from 2 PM to 5 PM. “The Institute reserves 31st December, 2023, 01st, 02nd and 03rd January, 2024 to meet any exigency", read the official notification.

Aug 25, 2023 11:43 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: CS Executive results to be announced at 2 PM

Students can keep track of CS Executive results with News18.com

Aug 25, 2023 11:37 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: Details of marks statement

Soon after the results are announced, the candidates will receive the Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination at the address on file. If a candidate does not get a physical copy of their result-cum-marks statement within 30 days of the results being announced, they should contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu and provide their contact information.

Aug 25, 2023 11:30 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: Website to check

Aspirants can check the following website to access the result card:

icsi.edu

Aug 25, 2023 11:17 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: CS Executive results to be announced at 2 PM

The CS Professional Results are declared. Students will can check their CS Executive at 2 PM.

Aug 25, 2023 11:12 IST

Aug 25, 2023 11:00 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: Topper list released

CS Professional topper list released on the official website.

Aug 25, 2023 10:54 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: Results declared !

CS Professional topper list released on the official website.

Aug 25, 2023 10:52 IST

Aug 25, 2023 10:47 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: Last year pass percentages

The institute will reveal the pass percentage for the CS Professional exams shortly following the announcement of the ICSI results. For Modules 1 and 2, the pass rate in December 2022 was roughly 14%, while for Module 3, it was 13.85%.

Aug 25, 2023 10:44 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: Toppers of last years

After the announcement of the ICSI results today, the list of CS Executive top scorers will be released today. Last year,  Kinjal Ajmera secured the top score at CS Executive class. The second and third places went to Amit Bobde and Kamlesh Keshwani, respectively.

Aug 25, 2023 10:42 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: Results To Announce At 11 AM

ICSI CS Professional results will be announced at 11 am by the concerned authorities .

Aug 25, 2023 10:34 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: No Physical Copy of Result

ICSI will issue the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks as well. In addition, no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be released by the institute.

Aug 25, 2023 10:32 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: Exam Date

The ICSI CS executive and professional programme exams were held from June 1 to 10.

Aug 25, 2023 10:31 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: Documents Needed to Check

Candidates will have to enter their roll number and registration number on the login window to access their results. Candidates will get this information on their admit cards or hall tickets.

Aug 25, 2023 10:30 IST

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result 2023: Passing Marks

Candidates who took the ICSI CS executive and professional exams need to secure 40 per cent in each paper and 50 per cent overall to clear the exams.

Aug 25, 2023 10:28 IST

Aug 25, 2023 10:27 IST

ICSI CS Result 2023: CS Professional, Executive Result Today

“Result of CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Examinations, June, 2023 Session would be declared on Friday, the 25th August, 2023," reads the official notice by ICSI.

