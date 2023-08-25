ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE: CS Executive, Professional Results Declared, Check Toppers List

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
ICSI CS Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the ICSI CS executive and professional results for June 2023 session today, August 25. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards at icsi.edu. Bhumika Singh has secured rank 1 in the ICSI CS executive exam followed by Saloni Khant and Rohan Panjwani. While Rashi Amrut Parakh has topped the CS professional exam followed by Jenny Dipen Panchmatia, and Manya Shrivastava. ICSI will issue the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks as well.
ICSI will conduct the next executive and professional programme exams between December 21 and 30, this year. The exams will be conducted for a duration of three hours from 2 PM to 5 PM.
ICSI CS Professional Result 2023 Toppers
Rank 1 – RASHI AMRUT PARAKH
Rank 2 – JENNY DIPEN PANCHMATIA
Rank 3 – MANYA SHRIVASTAVA
ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 Toppers
Rank 1 – BHUMIKA SINGH
Rank 2 – SALONI BHAVIN KHANT
Rank 3 – ROHAN DINESH PANJWANI
Candidates will have to enter their roll number and registration number on the login window to access their results which is available on their admit cards.
ICSI announced the results of the professional programme exam for December 2022 sessiom on February 25 this year. As per the official merit list, Chiraag Agarwal secured rank 1, followed by S Swathi at rank 2, and Riya Bhagchandani at rank 3.
Step 1- Visit icsi.edu — ICSI’s official website
Step 2- Go to the link for ICSI CS executive result 2023 on the homepage
Step 3- Enter your login information, then click “Submit"
Step 4- Your results will be shown to you on the screen.
ICSI will declare the CS executive result for June 2023 session today, August 25 at 2 PM. It will be available at icsi.edu.
ICSI CS December 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to December 30. It will be held for the duration of three hours from 2 PM to 5 PM. “The Institute reserves 31st December, 2023, 01st, 02nd and 03rd January, 2024 to meet any exigency", read the official notification.
Soon after the results are announced, the candidates will receive the Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination at the address on file. If a candidate does not get a physical copy of their result-cum-marks statement within 30 days of the results being announced, they should contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu and provide their contact information.
Aspirants can check the following website to access the result card:
icsi.edu
Other toppers are
Rank 4 - Nirali Lakhubhai Chavda
Rank 5 - Krishna Kumari Pal
Rank 6 - Dodhia Mohammed Shezaan Shabbir Ali
Rank 7 - Rajani Rajendra Jha
Rank 8 - Ritika
Rank 9 - Anshika Pal
Rank 10 - Aarya Sandeep Nagarkar and Palak Ra
The institute will reveal the pass percentage for the CS Professional exams shortly following the announcement of the ICSI results. For Modules 1 and 2, the pass rate in December 2022 was roughly 14%, while for Module 3, it was 13.85%.
After the announcement of the ICSI results today, the list of CS Executive top scorers will be released today. Last year, Kinjal Ajmera secured the top score at CS Executive class. The second and third places went to Amit Bobde and Kamlesh Keshwani, respectively.
ICSI CS Professional results will be announced at 11 am by the concerned authorities .
ICSI will issue the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks as well. In addition, no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be released by the institute.
The ICSI CS executive and professional programme exams were held from June 1 to 10.
Candidates will have to enter their roll number and registration number on the login window to access their results. Candidates will get this information on their admit cards or hall tickets.
Candidates who took the ICSI CS executive and professional exams need to secure 40 per cent in each paper and 50 per cent overall to clear the exams.
“Result of CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Examinations, June, 2023 Session would be declared on Friday, the 25th August, 2023," reads the official notice by ICSI.