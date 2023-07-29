ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam On July 30; Check Important Instructions, Passing Marks

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July Session 2023 is all set to be conducted tomorrow, July 30 by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates who have applied for the entrance exam can download their ICSI CSEET admit cards from the official website at icsi.edu.

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be conducted online via remote proctoring. The login credentials will be provided to all the appearing candidates before the exam. The duration of the multiple-choice based format exam is 120 minutes and the question paper will comprise 140 questions for 200 marks.

The ICSI CSEET 2023 exam was originally scheduled for July 8, however, it got postponed due to unavoidable reasons, as per reports.

ICSI CSEET Hall Ticket 2023: Know How To Download

Step 1: Visit ICSI’s official portal aticsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to ‘student’ section and click on the ‘CSEET 2023’ link

Step 3: As the new page opens, look for and click on the link that reads - “ICSI CSEET 2023 admit card."

Step 4: To retrieve the admit card, enter the credentials required and click on submit.

Step 5: The ICSI CSEET hall ticket 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details and download it.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023: Important Instructions

- Candidates will be permitted to take the entrance exam from home or any other convenient and isolated location using their own desktop or laptop computer.

- Candidates will be continuously monitored via video/audio mode by the supervisor, as if they are appearing in the exam at any examination centre.

- Candidates are advised to keep their admit card; and an identity card such as PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Passport, Driving Licence, Voter ID with them for verification by the remote supervisor.

- Candidates are requested to properly download, install and check the safe exam browser (SEBLite) on their desktop or laptop beforehand.