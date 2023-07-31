ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam To Be Organised Tomorrow For Applicants With Technical Issues

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will re- conduct its July Session 2023 tomorrow, August 1 for the candidates affected by technical issues. The examination was conducted on July 30 but it was put to the notice of the administration that many students could not able to give test due to technical issues. For such candidates, the Institute will give another opportunity to the students to re-appear for the examination.

Incase candidates did not appear for tomorrow’s examination, they would be marked absent. Details like batch timings, user ID and password will be shared with the candidates through SMS and registered mail ID. The notification from the Institute read as, " It has been noticed that due to some technical issues, some candidates could not successfully appear in the CSEET which was held Sunday, 30th July 2023 through Remote Proctored mode. To facilitate such candidates, the Institute is giving one more chance to appear in the same. Re-test will be conducted on Tuesday, 1st AUGUST 2023. In case the concerned candidates will not appear in the test scheduled to be held on Tuesday ,1st AUGUST 2023, they will be marked absent for the CSEET.

Advertisement

The batch timings, User Id and Password for the CSEET to be conducted on 1st August 2023, shall be communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates separately."