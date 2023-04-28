Trends :JEE Main Result 2023PSEB Class 8 ResultAP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter Result
ICSI CSEET May 2023 Admit Card Released on icsi.edu, How to Download

Candidates will be able to download their ICSI CSEET May 2023 admit card by logging into the official portal after using their application number and date of birth (DoB)

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 11:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Candidates who registered for the ICSI CSEET May 2023 can download their admit cards from icsi.edu (Representative image)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the admit card for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2023 session today. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their admit cards from icsi.edu. Candidates will be able to download their CSEET May admit card by logging into the official portal after using their application number and date of birth (DoB). All the details mentioned on the admit card must be checked carefully in advance. If in case of any error, candidates are requested to inform the department immediately.

The ICSI CSEET May 2023 will be conducted on Saturday, May 6 in remote proctored mode. It will be held for two hours (120 minutes). The test will consist of four papers. On the day of the exam, candidates will have to display/show a printout of the ICSI CSEET hall ticket along with a student identity card or a valid ID proof.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit ICSI’s official website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Latest@ICSI" section.

Step 3: Click on the CSEET May 2023 admit card link

Step 4: As the new page opens, enter the application number and date of birth. Then click on submit.

Step 5: The ICSI CSEET May 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details mentioned on it and download it.

Step 7: Take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference or use.

As the exam is said to be held via the remote proctored mode - students are permitted to appear for it by using their own desktop or laptop either from home or any other convenient and isolated place. It is to be noted that candidates will not be allowed to appear for the test by using their mobile phone, tablet, or palmtop PC. Keeping in mind the remote proctored mode, the viva portion for the CSEET stands cancelled.

first published: April 28, 2023, 11:17 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 11:20 IST
