ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration Window To Close Today; Check How To Apply

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will end its registration window today. Candidates can apply for the examination by visiting the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. Applicants who have passed or are appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) exam or equivalent are eligible to apply for the entrance test. Foundation-passed ICSI or final passed ICAI or Final passed ICMAI or Graduates who secured 50 percent marks or Post Graduates are exempted from CSEET. Such candidates may directly take admissions into the CS Executive Programme.

ICSI CSEET 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the ICSI’s official website at icsi.edu

Step 2: On the home page, go to the ‘Latest@ICSI’ section then click on ‘Students’.

Step 3: As the new page opens, click on the registration link provided for the ‘CSEET 2023′.

Step 4: Fill up the application form, upload all the documents, and pay the mandatory fee.

Step 5: To complete the process, submit the form and take a printout of the same for future use.

Students seeking registration in the CSEET must have their provided documentation verified. The examination will be administered online with remote proctoring. Three days ahead to the CSEET July 2023 test, login information will be emailed. Before August 16, applicants who ace the examination will be able to enroll in the CS executive program. Then, as an exception, they will be qualified to take the Executive Programme Single Module Exam in December 2023. For more updates, candidates should visit the ICSI’s official website.