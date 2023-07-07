ICSI Recruitment 2023: Application For 30 CRC Executive Posts Open Now

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is inviting candidates to apply for job openings as CRC Executives. The application process begins today, July 7, through their official website: icsi.edu. The deadline for applications is July 23. A total of 30 vacancies are available as part of this recruitment drive. The official notification for this recruitment process has been released. Interested candidates can apply for CRC Executive positions via the official website. It is strongly advised that applicants carefully read and comprehend the notification before submitting their applications. Below, we have provided important details concerning the position. Take a look.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should not be more than 31 years old, as of July 1, 2023, and are registered members of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Preference will be given to candidates who have a minimum of 1 year of working experience.

Job Location

Successful candidates will be stationed in Central Registration Centre, Corporate Bhawan, IICA, Manesar, near Gurgaon (Haryana).

Salary

The consolidated payout for the CRC Executive positions will range from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 per month.

The salary structure is as follows based on post-qualification work experience:

(i) More than two years of experience: Rs 50,000 per month for the first year; Rs 55,000 per month for the second year; and Rs 60,000 per month for the third year.

(ii) One to two years of experience: Rs 45,000 per month for the first year; Rs 50,000 per month for the second year, and Rs 55,000 per month for the third year.

(iii) Up to one year of experience (applicable in exceptionally deserving cases): Rs 40,000 per month for the first year; Rs 45,000 per month for the second year, and Rs 50,000 per month for the third year.

Important Dates

Opening Date: July 7

Closing Date: July 23