IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 1,036 Executive Posts

IDBI Bank has announced job openings for the position of executives. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official website- idbibank. in. The recruitment process aims to fill 1,036 vacancies within the organisation and the deadline for submitting applications is June 7.

The initial contract period will be for one year and can be renewed annually for an additional two years, subject to meeting certain conditions. These conditions include satisfactory performance, fulfilling mandatory e-certifications, availability of vacancies and meeting any other prescribed criteria at the time of extension review. Candidates who wish to apply for these positions should carefully review the eligibility criteria, selection process and additional details provided below.

Eligibility criteria

Advertisement

To meet the educational eligibility criteria, candidates must possess a recognised Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university. It is important to emphasise that the completion of a diploma course alone will not suffice to meet the required qualifications. The university from which the degree is obtained must be officially recognised and approved by the Government or authorised government bodies such as AICTE and UGC.

Age limit

The age limit for IDBI recruitment is set between 20 and 25 years for candidates who wish to apply for these positions.

Important dates

Online Application Start Date- May 24

Last Date for Online Application- June 7

Consolidated remuneration

Rs 29,000/- per month in the first year

Rs 31,000/- per month in the second year

Rs 34,000/- per month in the third year

Selection process

The IDBI recruitment process comprises three stages: an Online Test (OT), Documents Verification (DV) and Pre-Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT). For each wrong answer penalty will be imposed. If a candidate provides an incorrect answer, their score will be adjusted by deducting one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks allocated to that specific question.

Application fees

The application fee for IDBI Recruitment is Rs 1,000 for all candidates, while SC, ST and PwD category candidates are required to pay Rs 200. Payment can be made through various methods including debit cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), IMPS, credit cards, internet banking, cash cards or mobile wallets.