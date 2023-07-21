IDEED Rajasthan Opens Applications For Content Writer And Office Assistant Positions

The Institute of Digital Education and Employment Development (IDEED) Rajasthan has unveiled the online application process for the roles of Content Writer and Office Assistant from July 19 onwards. Interested candidates can apply via the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The deadline for submitting the application process is set for August 28.

IDEED Rajasthan has set forth a recruitment drive to fill in 548 vacancies in their organization. Among these, 462 positions are designated for Content Writers, while the remaining 86 opportunities are for Office Assistants. The selection process involves two stages, starting with an application screening, followed by a comprehensive recruitment exam. The examination will tentatively be held in November 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

To be eligible for the positions, candidates must fall within the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as of January 1, 2024. Reserved category candidates are eligible for upper age limit relaxations.

Educational Qualification

For Content Writer:

For the content writer and office assistant positions, candidates must have completed their 10+2 (Class 12) from a recognized Board or University in any discipline. Apart from this, they must hold a government-recognized Diploma in any computer course from an accredited institution.

For Office Assistant:

Candidates appearing for the office assistant positions must hold a Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized Board or University. Like content writers, they should also possess a Diploma in any computer course from a government-recognized institution.

Salary

The salary offered for the positions of Content Writer and Office Assistant falls within the range of Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000.

Application fee

The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS candidates is Rs 800, while for SC, ST, and PWD candidates, it is Rs 300.

How To Apply?

Go to the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Locate and click on “IDEED SUB STAFF RECRUITMENT 2023 (DRC/1/2023) (IDEED)" on the homepage

Register yourself

Login using your credentials and apply for the Content Writer or Office Assistant post