'If NCERT Textbook Removes Mughals, We May Not Continue Teaching Them': AHSEC

Amid the controversy over chapters of the Mughal Empire, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has said it will make necessary changes in the class 12 syllabus if the need arises. Speaking on this, AHSEC secretary Pulak Patgiri said," ‘If needed, will remove Mughal chapters from Class 12 syllabus in Assam. If the NCERT textbook removes Mughals, we may not continue teaching the same chapters on them."

It must be mentioned that new textbooks have lessons on Mughal Empire in hands of students already. The textbooks, with chapters on Mughals, have already been distributed among the students of Class 12, as the academic session started on April 1 in the state. However, the education minister of the state, Ranoj Pegu, refrained to comment anything on that.

Earlier, there were reports that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has decided to erase certain chapters on the Mughal Empire from class 12 history textbooks which attracted severe criticism. However, NCERT later clarified that chapters on the Mughals have not been removed.

Director of NCERT, Dinesh Prasad Saklani said there was a rationalisation process last year due to Covid-19. “It’s a lie. (Chapters on) The Mughals have not been dropped. There was a rationalisation process last year because due to COVID, there was pressure on students everywhere…Expert committees examined the books from classes 6-12. They recommended that if this chapter is dropped, it won’t affect the knowledge of the children and an unnecessary burden can be removed…The debate is unnecessary. Those who don’t know can check the textbooks," he said.

In its revised syllabus for history textbooks of Class 12, the NCERT dropped some chapters on the Mughal empire. From the Class 12 History book - ‘Themes of Indian History-Part II,’ chapters related to ‘Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries)’ have been removed.

“This debate is unnecessary as of now. For three months last year, we gave detailed explanations of this. It was accepted by all. This controversy is not required," said Saklani. “There was a standard procedure. It was a critical assessment of the experts. It’s not about my opinion. Whatever opinion was given by experts must be adhered to."

Speaking specifically on the chapter on Mughal era courts being dropped from the syllabus, the NCERT director said, “There were two chapters on this subject of 16th and 17th century Mughals. The larger chapter, which is more inclusive, has been kept and that was also the recommendation of the expert committee." Saklani further added that the said chapters were not brought back because new textbooks were under process.

