IFS To Indian Postal Service, UPSC Group A Jobs In India After You Clear UPSC Exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Service Examination (CSE) annually. Among the 23 distinct Civil Services, the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Revenue Services (IRS), and Indian Foreign Services (IFS) stand out as the most sought-after positions.

The allocation of services to successful candidates is determined based on their rankings in the examination. Candidates who achieve lower ranks are offered vacant positions within Group A and Group B of the Civil Services. Take a look.

Indian Foreign Service

Advertisement

IFS is highly regarded among the prestigious Group ‘A’ Civil Services. The primary responsibility of IFS officers is to oversee India’s foreign affairs. IFS officers can become High Commissioners, Ambassadors, Permanent Representatives of India at the United Nations, and Foreign Secretaries.

Indian Audit and Accounts Service

The Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS) is another highly sought-after civil service, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Comptroller and Auditor General. The primary role of IA&AS officers is to conduct financial audits of the Central Government, State Governments, and Public Sector Undertakings.

Indian Civil Accounts Service

The Indian Civil Accounts Service officers serve under the Ministry of Finance. They receive training at the National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM) in Faridabad and the Institute of Government Accounts and Finance (INGAF).

Indian Corporate Law Service

Indian Corporate Law Service works under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. These officers are given the responsibility of controlling the corporate sector in India. They are trained at the ICLS Academy located at the Manesar campus of the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA).

Indian Defense Accounts Service

Advertisement

The Indian Defense Accounts Service operates under the Ministry of Defence. IDAS cadre officers predominantly work within the Border Roads Organization (BRO), Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), and Ordnance Factories.

Indian Defense Estates Service

The Indian Defense Estates Service Department officers undergo training at the National Defense Estates Institute situated in New Delhi. The key focus of this service is to manage cantonments and defence establishment lands.

Indian Information Service (IIS)

Advertisement

The Indian Information Service (IIS) officers oversee the media wing of the Government of India. They act as intermediaries between the government and the public. Officers from this cadre are offered jobs in different media departments like DD, PIB, AIR, etc.

Indian Postal Service

Selected candidates for the Indian Postal Service receive training at the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai National Postal Academy (RAKNPA) situated in Ghaziabad. IPoS officers are appointed as senior-level officials within India Post.

Indian Communication Finance Services

Advertisement

Selected candidates for the Indian Communication Finance Service undergo training at the National Institute of Financial Management in Faridabad. The service is aimed at delivering accounting and financial services to the Indian Postal and Telecom Department.