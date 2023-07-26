IGNOU December TEE 2023 Schedule Released at ignou.ac.in, Check Date Sheet

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued the tentative date sheet for the December Term End Examination (TEE) 2023. According to the official schedule, the IGNOU December TEE 2023 exam will begin on December 1 and conclude on January 5, 2024. The Term End Examination will be held in two shifts – morning and evening. The morning shift will begin at 10 AM and complete at 1 PM while the evening shift will commence at 2 PM and end at 5 PM.

Candidates who are going to appear in the December TEE 2023 exam can download the complete schedule from the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. It is important to note that the date sheet is tentative and not the final one. “This is a tentative date sheet. Portal for online submission of Examination Form for December 2023 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course," read the official notice.

IGNOU TEE December 2023 Date Sheet: How To Download

Step 1: Go to IGNOU’s official website at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says – “Tentative Datesheet for Term End Examination December 2023" on the homepage.

Step 3: A pdf file displaying the December TEE schedule will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check, save and download the timetable.

IGNOU TEE December 2023: Documents Needed to Apply

The following are the general requirements for completing the examination form:

- Online registration for the programmes is valid and not time-limited.

- The required amount of assignments in the courses should have been submitted by the due date, as specified by your programme.

- Candidates must have completed the minimum time required to pursue the courses as specified by the Programme.