Home » education-career » IGNOU Extends Application Deadline for Online, ODL Programmes

IGNOU Extends Application Deadline for Online, ODL Programmes

For certificate or semester-based programmes, the last date to apply is March 14 and for all other programmes, the last date to apply is March 20

Advertisement

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 12:09 IST

New Delhi, India

IGNOU extends last date for fresh admission for online and ODL programmes (Representative Image)
IGNOU extends last date for fresh admission for online and ODL programmes (Representative Image)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for Re-Registration, Fresh Admission for Online and Distance Learning (ODL) Programmes, and Merit-based ODL Programmes for January 2023 Session. Candidates can now apply till March 20 at the official website of IGNOU.

For online programmes, candidates will have to apply through ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. While, for the Online and ODL programme, candidates will have to apply through- ignousamarth.edu.in.

For certificate or semester-based programmes, interested and eligible candidates can apply till March 14, 2023.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

IGNOU January 2023 Session: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “The last date for Re-Registration, Fresh Admission for Online & ODL Programmes, Merit based ODL Programmes for January 2023 Session is extended till 20th March 2023 without late fees"

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fresh candidates have to first register and then fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload documents and make payment of the application fee.

Step 6: Submit and download the confirmation page.

The documents required while applying for the IGNOU courses include scanned photograph, signature, copy of age proof, relevant educational qualification certificates, experience certificate, category certificate (if any), and BPL certificate (if any).

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

first published: March 13, 2023, 12:09 IST
last updated: March 13, 2023, 12:09 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Oscars 2023: Unseen Photos Of Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Other Indian Celebrities At The 95th Academy Awards

+25PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Michelle Yeoh, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Angela Bassett Among Best Dressed Stars At Oscars 2023, See Pics