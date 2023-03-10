IGNOU Introduces Masters Programme in Migration and Diaspora

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a master of arts in Migration and Diaspora (MAMIDI) studies in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. This is the first of its kind to be introduced in the country in ODL mode from the January 2023 cycle. Students can check the detailed brochure and eligibility criteria of the programme on IGNOU’s official website at ignou.ac.in.

The programme aims to help candidates to work in the field of migration governance, diaspora engagement, labour flow and human trafficking, said IGNOU. Students who register for this course will be provided with hard and soft copies of the study material, audio-visual programme work and interactive counselling sessions. The total duration of the MA course is two years. The medium of this programme is English.

IGNOU MA in Migration and Diaspora: Course Fee, Eligibility Criteria

The minimum duration of this course is 2 years, while the maximum is 4 years. Candidates applying for the master of arts in migration and diaspora programme must hold a degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

The fee structure of this MA course is Rs 12,000 (Rs 6,000 per year plus registration fee or development fee as applicable). The study material will be provided in both print and digital as well. The expected number of students to be enrolled in this course is approximately 100 per cycle. The total credits for this course are 80 which breaks down to 40 credits each session.

The programme includes a total of 80 credits and is expected to open new opportunities for employment to candidates in external and foreign affairs ministries, United Nations (UN) organisations, diplomatic missions, civil societies and non-government organisations.

It will also impart an informed understanding of migration processes, the development-migration matrix, the role of diasporas in development, policy decisions, planning and research, and regulations related to international migration and human trafficking issues. This course will be useful for professionals who are working in development sectors, United Nations bodies, cultural associations, foreign affairs, tourism and social entrepreneurs.

