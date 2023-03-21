IGNOU January 2023 Session: Application Deadline for Online, ODL Extended till March 27

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the last date for fresh and re-registration applications for its online and online distance learning (ODL) programmes. As per the latest updates, candidates can fill up the IGNOU January 2023 session application till March 27 by visiting the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Previously, IGNOU announced March 10 to be the registration deadline which was later pushed to March 20. But now the last date has been deferred for another seven days. “Last date extension for fresh admission and re-registration for Jan 2023 cycle for all Programmes (except certificate & Semester based Programs) for both Online and ODL mode till 27 March, 23," the official handle of IGNOU tweeted.

Candidates will have to pay a late registration fee of Rs 200 if they do not register before the deadline. Therefore, students must follow the timeframe set by the authorities. IGNOU has also allowed the facility for a fee exemption for SC or ST students in one programme. So, candidates who submit more than one application claiming fee exemption should keep in mind that their application form will be rejected by the university.

IGNOU January 2023 Session: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official IGNOU portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘New Registration’ link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill up the required registration details.

Step 4: Make the necessary payment and submit the form as asked.

Step 5: Save and download the confirmation page

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the IGNOU 2023 application form for future reference.

Candidates must keep a set of scanned copies of mandatory documents ready while applying for the IGNOU January 2023 Session. The list of documents required is a photograph and signature of the candidate, a class 10 mark sheet or birth certificate for date of birth proof, educational qualification certificates, experience certificates, category certificates (if required), and BPL certificates (if required).

