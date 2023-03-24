IGNOU JAT 2023 Registration Begins, How to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the online application process for the recruitment test for IGNOU Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) 2023. Candidates can submit their application form on the website at recruitment.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply is April 20.

Candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their application forms from April 21 to April 22. “Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website of NTA https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/," read the official notice.

IGNOU JAT 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The minimum age requirement is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 27 years. Through this recruitment drive, NTA will fill up a total of 200 Junior Assistant-cum-Typist posts. Apart from age criteria, the candidate must hold a passed certificate of 10+2 or class 12 and also have a typing speed of 40 words per minute (w.p.m.) in English and 35 words per minute (w.p.m.) in Hindi on the computer.

IGNOU JAT 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at ignoujat.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “New Registration" button and fill up the required details such as name, mobile number, email address, and password to register. (After registration, candidates will receive an email and SMS on their registered email ID and mobile number.)

Step 3: Log in to the new account using your correct credentials.

Step 4: Fill up the application form by providing details like personal information, contact details, and educational qualification.

Step 5: Upload all the documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Review your application and pay the fees. Hit the submit icon.

Step 7: Take a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The deadline for a successful transaction of the application fee is April 20 up to 11:50 pm. Applicants must carefully read all the instructions and details before filling up the IGNOU JAT 2023 application form. NTA has informed that the admit card release date, timing of examination, schedule as well as a declaration of results will be announced later.

