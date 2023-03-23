IGNOU JAT 2023 Registration Begins, How to Apply

The National Testing Agency ( NTA) started the registration process for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Typist ( JAT) at the Indira Gandhi National Open University ( IGNOU) on March 22. The last date to submit the IGNOU JAT application is April 20. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website — recruitment.nta.nic.in, as instructed in the notice issued by the testing agency.

The NTA will open the correction room for the application form on April 21-22. The availability of admit card, date, and time of the examination will be announced later through the NTA website. The online transaction fee for the registration can be done via net banking, UPI, or credit/debit cards. The minimum age for the candidate appearing for the exam is 20 years. The maximum age of 28 years is allowed to fill out the registration form for JAT.

IGNOU JAT 2023: How to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website- recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on the link provided for IGNOU JAT 2023.

Step 3- Enter your details and register yourself.

Step 4- Upload all the documents required to fill out the JAT application form.

Step 5- Pay the required application fee, if any.

Step 6 - Download the IGNOU JAT application form for future use.

IGNOU is likely to commence its June 2023 Term End Examinations from June 1. The IGNOU June TEE 2023 will conclude on July 6. The online link for the students to submit their application form is available on the IGNOU website. The schedule and other guidelines are also present along with the registration link. The examination form is available till April 6. The applicable fee for each course is 200 rupees. The late fee charged for each course is 500 rupees.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has once again extended the last date for fresh and re-registration applications for its online and online distance learning (ODL) programmes. As per the latest updates, candidates can fill up the IGNOU January 2023 session application till March 27. Previously, IGNOU announced March 10 to be the registration deadline which was later pushed to March 20. But now the last date has been deferred for another seven days.

