IGNOU July 2023 Admission, Re-Registration Deadline Extended Till August 31

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for both fresh admissions and re-registration for the July 2023 session. As per the new release date, candidates can now submit their application form until August 31. Participants are required to complete their registration for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs via the official websites: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The previous registration deadline was August 21. Individuals who didn’t participate in the term-end exams or failed to submit their assignments are eligible to apply for IGNOU re-registration for 2023.

The update to extend the registration window was shared by the university via its official handle on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter. “The last date for fresh admission/re-registration for the July 2023 session has been extended till 31st July 2023," read the post.

IGNOU July Admission 2023: How to Register

STEP 1: Access the “NEW REGISTRATION" button visible within the applicant login section onignouadmission.samarth.edu.inorignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

STEP 2: When selecting your Username, ensure that it falls within the range of 8 to 16 characters.

STEP 3: While creating your password, make sure it is a combination of letters and numbers and falls within 8 to 16 characters.

STEP 4: Upon entering the mandatory details, proceed to click the “SUBMIT" button.

STEP 5: Your username will be promptly dispatched to you through both email and SMS.

STEP 6: Enter the provided username and password for subsequent logins.

STEP 7: Complete the application fee payment.

STEP 8: Download and print a copy of the confirmation for future reference.

IGNOU July Admission 2023: Documents Required

It’s essential for applicants to possess specific documents as prerequisites for the online form submission. These documents encompass a photograph (with a file size of under 100 KB), a signature (also under 100 KB), a copy of pertinent educational attainment (under 200 KB), a potential experience certificate copy (if applicable, under 200 KB), and a category certificate copy in cases of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, or Other Backward Caste status (again under 200 KB).