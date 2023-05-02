IGNOU June TEE 2023 Assignment Submission Deadline Extended Till May 15

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to submit the assignments for Open and Distance Learning (ODL), online programmes, Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), and EVBB for the June 2023 Term End Examination (TEE). As per the latest updates, the last date to submit the assignments is May 15.

Making the announcement through a tweet, IGNOU wrote, “The Notification for extension of the last date for submission of Assignment up to 15th May 2023". Earlier, the deadline to submit the IGNOU June 2023 assignment was April 30.

Advertisement

As per the schedule, the June Term End Examination 2023 will begin on June 1 and conclude on July 6. The exam will be conducted in two sessions - morning and evening. The first session (morning) is scheduled to begin from 10 AM to 1 PM while the evening session will take place from 2 PM to 5 PM. The admit card for the IGNOU June TEE 2023 exam will be uploaded on the main website 7 to 10 days prior to the exam.

How to submit IGNOU June TEE assignments

-Candidates will have to submit one hand-written assignment for every eight-credit programme.

-Every assignment should be submitted as a single document for each programme.

-Candidates should not submit separate pages, but properly presented. Also, students are not allowed to combine assignments for two courses in a single document.

Advertisement

-As per the guidelines, all candidates need to submit their assignments to their study or regional centre. It is to be noted that every candidate needs to include their contact information (like programme code, enrollment no, email, course code, and phone number) on their assignments.

-If hard copies are being accepted (according to the instructions given by the regional centre) then candidates need to send their handwritten and signed assignments to the address provided.

-And if soft copies are being accepted by the centre – then they must be signed and scanned properly.

Advertisement

-Those who have opted for the School of Gender and Development Studies (SOGDS) as their regional centre, must submit their assignments to sogds@ignou.ac.in.

Read all the Latest Education News here