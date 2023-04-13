IGNOU June TEE 2023 Final Datesheet Released on ignou.ac.in, How to Check

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the June Term End Examination (TEE) 2023 date sheet. Candidates can check and download the timetable from the official website at ignou.ac.in. According to the official schedule, the TEE 2023 exam will commence on June 1 and will end on July 6. It will be held in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, while the second shift is scheduled from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

It is important to note that the answers to the question paper will be accepted only in the language(s) in which the course is offered. Answer scripts attempted in any other language will not be evaluated. “Students have the option to attempt the examination of the course(s) in Hindi medium irrespective of registration of the same in English medium (except for language programmes)," read IGNOU’s official notice.

Advertisement

IGNOU June TEE Schedule 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit IGNOU’s official website at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the News and Announcement section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads – “Datesheet for conduct of June 2023 Term End Examination (Final)."

RELATED NEWS IGNOU TEE December Result 2022 out at ignou.ac.in, Know Steps to Download

Step 4: The IGNOU June TEE Schedule 2023 (PDF file) will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the TEE datasheet.

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the schedule for future use or reference.

For any request or suggestion, you can email to termendexam@ignou.ac.in or can contact the concerned department via phone number - 011-29572209.

Advertisement

The hall tickets of the students will be available on the IGNOU website soon. After the hall ticket is released, candidates are advised to read and follow all the instructions printed on it.

To note, there could be a possibility of any last-minute changes to the examination centre owing to unavoidable circumstances. If such a situation occurs, the University will take all appropriate remedial measures.

Read all the Latest Education News here