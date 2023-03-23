IGNOU June TEE 2023 Revised Datesheet Released at ignou.ac.in, Exams From June 1

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the revised tentative schedule for the June Term End Examination (TEE) 2023. Candidates who registered for the exam can check and download the date sheet from the official website at ignou.ac.in. As per the revised schedule, the exams will begin tentatively on June 1 and conclude on July 6.

The online submission of the June TEE 2023 exam has begun since March 6. The IGNOU June TEE registration 2023 will end on April 5 at 6 pm. Candidates must keep in mind that the date sheet for the June TEE 2023 is tentative in nature and hence subject to changes. It is to be noted that the admit card for the June TEE 2023 will be uploaded on the official website approximately 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the exam.

IGNOU June TEE 2023 revised schedule: How to check

Step 1: Go to IGNOU’s official site at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘revised tentative date sheet June 2023 TEE’ link

Step 3: The June Term End Examination schedule will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check and download the date sheet and keep a printout of it for future reference.

IGNOU TEE June 2023 Registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit IGNOU’s official site at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads - “Submission of online examination form for June 2022 of IGNOU Online Programmes".

Step 3: Then fill up the IGNOU June application form as required.

Step 4: Pay the mandatory application fee.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the IGNOU form for future reference.

Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 200 per course (theory and practical or lab courses). The June Term End Examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10 am and end at 1 pm while the second shift will commence at 2 pm and conclude at 5 pm. “Required number of assignments in the courses must have been submitted by due date wherever applicable as per the provision of the programme," read the official notice.

