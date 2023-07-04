Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » IGNOU Launches Four New MSc Courses, Check Eligibilty Criteria Here

IGNOU Launches Four New MSc Courses, Check Eligibilty Criteria Here

The newly launched programmes by IGNOU are MSc Applied Statistics (MSCAST), MSc Geography (MSCGG), MSc Physics (MSCPH), and MSc Geo-informatics (MSCGI)

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 14:41 IST

New Delhi, India

The new courses will start from the July academic session 2023 and all programmes are for a duration of two years (Representative Image)
The new courses will start from the July academic session 2023 and all programmes are for a duration of two years (Representative Image)

The School of Sciences at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced four new Master of Science (MSc) courses through online distance learning (ODL) mode. The newly launched programmes are MSc Applied Statistics (MSCAST), MSc Geography (MSCGG), MSc Physics (MSCPH), and MSc Geo-informatics (MSCGI).

These new courses will start from the July academic session 2023 and all programmes are for a duration of two years. Students can apply for these new programmes by visiting the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar inaugurated the new postgraduate programmes during the 28th Professor G Ram Reddy Memorial Lecture at IGNOU.

New MSc Programmes: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

MSc in Applied Statistics: The candidate must be a graduate with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) or Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree with statistics or mathematics as one of the subjects from any recognised university.

MSc in Geography: Applicant must be a graduate in any stream.

MSc in Geo-informatics: The candidate should be a graduate in any of these - Engineering, Architecture, Science, Planning, Computer Application and Information Technology from a recognised university or have completed a Master of Arts (MA) in Geography from a recognised university.

MSc in Physics: Those applying must hold a graduate degree with major or honours in physics or those with a BSc degree (including IGNOU BSc programme under CBCS) in mathematics and physics or a BSc degree of IGNOU.

IGNOU July Session 2023: How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website atignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘new registration’ link.

Advertisement

Step 3: Key in your details such as name, email address, password and others to register.

Step 4: Once the registration is done, log in using your new username and password.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload all the necessary documents.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Step 6: Pay the essential fee and submit the form as directed.

    Meanwhile, IGNOU has also extended the deadline for re-registration in the July 2023 admission cycle till July 15. Those who are eligible for a scholarship can register themselves for the same on the National Scholarship portal.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    first published: July 04, 2023, 14:37 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 14:41 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App