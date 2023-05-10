IGNOU Starts Re-registration For July 2023 At ignou.samarth.edu.in; Details Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the re-registration process for July 2023 session. Candidates seeking admission to IGNOU for the July 2023 session can apply at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. The deadline to register for the July 2023 session without a late fee is June 15.

It is to be noted that the re-registration process is for those who want to register themselves for the next year or next semester of their course. To complete the re-registration process, candidates are required to log in to IGNOU’s student portal, ignou.samarth.edu.in by submitting their username, password, and captcha code.

“In case online payment made by you does not get updated, please do not make the second payment immediately. Please wait for a day, check the payment status and then decide," IGNOU informed through a notice on the official website.

Candidates are advised to provide their functioning mobile number and e-mail ID. Any update, confirmation or details will be sent by the varsity on the registered mobile number and e-mail address. Those who face any difficulty in registering on the portal may approach their assigned regional centre for re-setting of their account/updating their email ID or mobile number.

IGNOU July 2023 Session: Here’s How to Apply

Step 1: Go to IGNOU’s official website at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Read all the instructions carefully. Then scroll to the end of the page and click on the box to agree to the conditions. Following that click on the re-registration link.

Step 3: As a new window opens, click on the new registration link or else enter your credentials if you have an account.

Step 4: Fill up the application form as required and pay the essential fee.

Step 5: Save the confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

Candidates will have to upload a set of scanned documents to re-register for the IGNOU July 2023 session. The documents include a photograph and signature of the candidate, age proof, relevant certificates of educational qualification, and experience certificate, along with a category certificate (if applicable) or BPL certificate (if applicable).