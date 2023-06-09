Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » IGNOU TEE June 2023 Admit Cards Released, How to Download

IGNOU TEE June 2023 Admit Cards Released, How to Download

In the current year, the IGNOU TEE has been planned to take place in both morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session is scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm, while the afternoon session is set to occur from 2 pm to 5 pm

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 16:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Students enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes can access their hall tickets by visiting the official website ignou.ac.in (Representative image)
Students enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes can access their hall tickets by visiting the official website ignou.ac.in (Representative image)

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has recently issued the Hall Tickets for the June 2023 Term End Examination. Students enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes can access their hall tickets by visiting the official website ignou.ac.in. To download the admit card, students will be required to log in using their personal credentials, including enrollment number and password.

In the current year, the IGNOU TEE has been planned to take place in both morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session is scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm, while the afternoon session is set to occur from 2 pm to 5 pm. The IGNOU TEE hall ticket plays a crucial role as it acts as the primary entry pass for candidates to gain access to the examination hall. Without it, candidates will not be allowed to participate in the exams.

IGNOU TEE 2023 admit card: Steps to Download

Advertisement

Step 1 - Visit the official website of IGNOU.

Step 2 - Look for the link that specifically mentions “Hall Ticket for June 2023 Term End Examination for ODL Students, 2023."

Step 3 - Click on the provided link to proceed. You will be redirected to a login page.

Step 4 - Enter your required login credentials, such as your enrollment number and password.

Step 5 - After entering the information, click on the submit button.

Step 6 - The IGNOU TEE admission card will be displayed on the screen. Save the admit card to your device.

Step 7 - It is recommended to print a copy of the admit card for future reference.

Upon downloading the admit card for the IGNOU TEE June exam, candidates should thoroughly review the following details:

— Candidate’s name

— Enrollment number

— Control number

— Test centre code and address

— Course code

Advertisement

— IGNOU TEE June exam date

— Sessions and timings

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • — Remarks and exam day guidelines

    IGNOU conducts examinations twice a year, with sessions taking place in June and December. This biannual examination system caters to the academic aspirations of students, allowing them to pursue their educational goals and complete their courses effectively.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    first published: June 09, 2023, 16:25 IST
    last updated: June 09, 2023, 16:28 IST
    Read More