IIIT Delhi Invites Applications for Admissions in MTech, PhD Programmes

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) is inviting applications for the 2023 batches of M.Tech and Ph.D courses. The last date of online application submission for the M.Tech courses is April 23 and for the Ph.D. programme it is April 16.

The Ph.D. programme is focused towards extensive research – limited coursework to enhance the breadth and depth of a student, followed by focused research. Admissions are made through regular admission process as well as rolling mode. Regular admissions for all disciplines are made in February-April and September-November every year. This year IIIT-Delhi will be offering Ph.D. courses in various disciplines like Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE), Computational Biology (CB), Mathematics, Social Sciences & Humanities, and Human Centered Design.

“The goal of the Ph.D. programme at IIIT-Delhi is to empower students to become part of the global research ecosystem, and contribute to research organizations and top-class universities across the world. The programme is based on the best practice models at top universities across the world. Other than the regular programme, we have started a focused collaborative Ph.D. program with selected partner groups/institutes across the world and a sponsored full-time Ph.D. programme for people working in industry," stated

Advertisement

Apart from the Ph.D. programme, IIIT-Delhi is also inviting applications for its M. Tech programme in disciplines including CSE with specialization – Artificial Intelligence, Data Engineering, Information Security, Mobile Computing, ECE with Specialization - Communication & Signal Processing, VLSI & Embedded Systems, and Computational Biology. IIIT-Delhi subscribes to the view that a master’s degree is primarily industry-focused, though it can be used as a stepping stone for research as well. The M.Tech programme at IIIT-Delhi is credit-based, which means that the students have to take courses worth certain credits.

“We believe that to address the needs of the industry, which today requires more specialized manpower as each field is getting more complex, it is desirable to provide specializations within CSE and ECE in the M. Tech programme. For this, the Institute permits a student to pursue a “M.Tech" or “M.Tech with specialization" the institute stated.

Read all the Latest Education News here