IIIT Delhi Launches MTech Research Programme in Computer Science, Engineering

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at IIIT-Delhi has launched a new programme – Master of Technology (Research).

The 2-year program is designed to nurture students at the pre-doctorate level for solving complex research problems in computer science and engineering relevant for industry and society.

The program is open to students with a B.E./B.Tech. in CSE/IT/ECE/EE, or an M.C.A., or an M.Sc. in Mathematics/Statistics with a valid GATE score.

The institute says at the end of the program, the students are expected to have a comprehensive in-depth understanding of a foundational topic of today’s cutting-edge computing technology. They will be able to apply existing algorithms, models, and techniques to solve research problems efficiently. They will also be able to design, develop, and evaluate new systems for novel applications that meet the desired needs of industry and society. In addition to developing their technical skills, students will also learn professional and ethical responsibility. They will be able to communicate effectively with a wide range of audience and will be able to work effectively both individually and as part of a team.

The institute will be offering the MTech course with a lower fee, higher scholarship and incentives that are at par with PhD students. IIIT Delhi MTech fees for research programme is lower in the first year of the programme than that of a regular MTech CSE course at IIIT Delhi.

There is no fee in the second year of the programme. Eligible students can get a high scholarship of Rs 21,000 per month to cover almost all expenses during the course. The institute will also provide travel support, in addition to the support of up to Rs 50,000 for purchasing a laptop and an additional contingency of up to Rs 10,000 per annum.

IIITD will also allow a student of this programme to convert to a full-time one-year PhD programme with a full tuition fee refund. Meanwhile, a graduate student of the programme will be eligible to pursue a sponsored PhD degree from the institute with full tuition fee waiver.

For more information on the program, eligibility, and the application process, visit the IIIT-Delhi website- iiitd.ac.in.

