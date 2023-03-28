IIM Bangalore to Hold 48th Convocation Ceremony on March 31

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) will host its 48th Convocation on March 31, 2023. The ceremony will be held on the premises at 5 pm. The awards will include gold medals for best all-round performance, first rank, and second rank.

Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd., will be the Chief Guest on the occasion and deliver the convocation address. Degrees will be awarded to the students of the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme and the MBA programmes.

Students who have completed their degrees in the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) and Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) will receive their degrees.

During the ceremony, Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMB, will share his message. Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIMB, will highlight some of the achievements and accomplishments of the institute. The event will also be streamed live on YouTube

Meanwhile, all students of 2022-24 batch at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore in two-year full-time MBA programmes, namely the post-graduate programme in management (PGP) and the post-graduate programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA), appearing for summer placements this year have received internship offers. The class of 2022-24, received a total 539 offers, leading to all 529 students who appeared for placements being placed over two interview days. Out of the 539 offers, consulting companies alone made 233 offers.

The offers by consulting companies were led by Accenture with 41 offers, followed by McKinsey & Company (22) and Bain & Company (20). Tata Consultancy Services, Boston Consulting Group, and Kearney were among the top recruiters. Other recruitments happened in the fields of Information Technology, e-Commerce and Operations, Finance, General Management, Sales and Marketing, and Analytics. 73 offers were made by companies in the finance domain. As many as 67 offers for their leadership tracks in General Management positions. 58 offers were made in the field of Sales and Marketing.

