IIM Calcutta Introduce Executive Public Policy & Management Course For Professionals

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) along with Emeritus has introduced an Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management. The 12-month IIM Calcutta’s Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management is designed for a range of professionals from governments, NGOs and academia, to corporate and public affairs to gain a deeper understanding of contemporary public policy and implement transformative policies.

The executive programme is set to begin on June 30, 2023, and has a fee of Rs 3,07,500 + taxes. Upon completion of the programme, participants have the opportunity to receive the prestigious IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni Status. Any graduate/diploma holder with a minimum of 3 years of work experience can apply for the programme.

As stated by the collaboration, the programme’s curriculum combines public policy management, strategy and innovation along with contemporary agendas. It adopts a scientific, research-based approach to public policy, encompassing local, national, and global dimensions, as well as holistic management skills necessary to implement policies in today’s world. The IIM Calcutta’s claims that its Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management provides a comprehensive understanding of modern public policy, equipping participants with the skills necessary to envision, plan, execute, and evaluate policy innovation across various sectors to achieve social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

The institute has also led out some key learning outcomes like strong foundational thinking through a rich understanding of theoretical and practical aspects of policy-making, innovative thinking through exposure to best practices in policy formulation and the blueprint of a scientific approach, and imbibing multi-disciplinary thinking by embracing economic, social, political, legal and cultural contexts in policy-making. It also aims to inculcate a new-age thinking to adapt contemporary ideas like strategic policy-making and technology in governance to build a dynamic policy understanding, as well as executional thinking.