IIM-Kozhikode Re-Appoints Debashis Chatterjee As Director

The board of governors (BoG) of the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) re-appointed Debashis Chatterjee as the director of the institute, increasing his tenure for five more years. The move was done in accordance with the IIM Act 2017. The IIM-K Board of Governors chairman A. Vellayan made the announcement of the re-appointment at the pre-convocation meeting of the BoG on April 7. Professor Chatterjee began his current tenure in June 2018. His tenure came after IIM-K became the first IIM to appoint its own director independently under the regulations of IIM ACT, 2017.

Debashis Chatterjee has played a significant role in the growth of IIM-K. Under his tenure, the institute admitted over 50 percent of women students to the flagship postgraduate programme, which created a trend among the other IIMs. Prior to this, the Indian Institutes of Management had a low percentage of female students, with only women making up 8-10 percent of students since the institutes were established over five decades ago.

Debashis Chatterjee is a well-known academic and author who has taught at Harvard University as well as the Indian Institutes of Management in Calcutta, Lucknow, and Kozhikode. He received the prestigious Fulbright Fellowship twice at Harvard.

Among his many literary achievements are seventeen books, which include Krishna: The 7th Sense, Invincible Arjuna and Timeless Leadership. He has also served as the dean of an International Business School in Singapore. Debasis Chatterjee has also been an independent director on the boards of numerous multinational and Indian companies.

Accepting the responsibility he has been bestowed for another five years, Debasis Chatterjee said felt humbled by the trust, faith, and confidence placed in him by IIM-K’s board of governors.

In expressing his gratitude to the ministry of education, the state government, the chairman, BoG, and the entire IIM-K community, Chatterjee thanked them for their support. He further talked about the long journey of IIM-K. “The institute has come a long way in its 26-year journey and together we aspire to go even further towards realising the Vision 2047 for an India that is not just best in the world but best for the world,“ he said as reported by The Hindu.

