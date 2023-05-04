IIM Lucknow Introduces MBA Programme In Entrepreneurship And Innovation

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow is all set to introduce a full-time MBA programme in Entrepreneurship and Innovation in August 2023. The programme is being introduced in response to the new education policy’s emphasis on building entrepreneurial competencies among students.

This 16-month programme provided by IIM Lucknow, aims to offer students the knowledge as well as the skills they need to succeed as innovators and entrepreneurs. According to a news release issued by IIM Lucknow, they are the first IIM to launch a full-time MBA programme in Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

Mentorship possibilities with the more than 500 entrepreneur alumni of IIM Lucknow will be integrated into the MBA in Entrepreneurship and Innovation programme curriculum. Additionally, students will receive guidance on developing business plans and working with venture capitalists to polish them, secure funding, and get them ready for the initial launch.

Prof. Archana Shukla, Director of IIM Lucknow, reflected on the first-of-its-kind MBA programme in a statement, saying, “IIM Lucknow has developed an entrepreneurial ecosystem with our two successful incubators. The MBA – E & I program leverages and strengthens the ecosystem. The program is unique as we bring in admission and curriculum philosophy that is based on skills development and aims at unleashing the entrepreneurial spirit."

Students enrolled in this programme will have access to the support of two incubators at IIM Lucknow: the IIML Enterprise Incubation Centre (a section 8 company) and the SIDBI Incubator. They will also have the choice of interning within the entrepreneurial ecosystem or studying abroad at partner institutions.

IIM Lucknow’s new MBA in Entrepreneurship and Innovation programme is seeking applicants with a strong ambition to launch their own businesses aimed at tackling a pressing issue. Academic knowledge, problem-solving capabilities, critical thinking abilities, communication skills, and a pragmatic approach are desirable qualities in candidates. The application deadline for this MBA in Entrepreneurship and Innovation at IIM Lucknow is June 30.

Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline in order to be eligible for admission to IIMs through the Common Admission Test (CAT). The overall fee for this programme is Rs. 14,30,000.

