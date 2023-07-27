IIM Lucknow to Offer A Course in Sales and Marketing Leadership For Professionals 

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has made a major leap forward in the field of executive management education by launching a new degree in Sales & Marketing Leadership. The programme, developed in partnership with Imarticus Learning, seeks to provide seasoned professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in their line of work.

The senior management programme has been tailored for graduates with at least five years of sales and marketing-related job experience. The curriculum, led by Prof. Rajeev Kumra, programme director and dean of the IIML Noida campus, digs into industry-specific barriers and empowers participants to maximise financial resources while sharpening their managerial skills. This hands-on method teaches individuals how to deal with real-world situations with competence and confidence.

One of the special characteristics of this programme is the involvement of seasoned CXOs who lead masterclasses and provide students with insights into the real-world challenges they encounter in their chosen field of work. This exposure not only improves the educational process but also creates opportunities for beneficial networking. Students may network within their sector while remaining updated about future employment opportunities by establishing contacts with industry experts.

Advertisement

Prof. Nishant Uppal, Chairperson of the Management Development Programme (MDP) at IIM Lucknow, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Imarticus Learning embodies the technological sophistication that characterises modern education systems. We are delighted to contribute to crafting a course that has the potential to reform the field completely."