IIM Raipur Launches Diploma, PG Certificate Courses In Digital Health

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, has partnered with the Digital Health Academy (DHA), which operates under the name of Digital Health Associates Pvt Ltd, and has begun the admission process for the postgraduate certificate and diploma programmes in Digital Health. These programmes are designed to provide participants with a thorough grasp of the digital health field, driving them to unparalleled professional growth and achievement. The online style of learning provided by these new curricula enables a flexible learning environment for students. The courses run for 53 weeks and provide a thorough self-paced learning experience.

The PG courses are open to applicants who register on the official website, digitalacademy.health. September 25 is the final date to register for these courses, while August 25 is the deadline for early application submissions.

Candidates who wish to enrol in the diploma course must be at least 25 years of age or older as of July 20 and possess a high school diploma or an equivalent degree. However, those with a professional degree are exempt from the age limit. Proficiency in the English language is a mandatory requirement for enrolling for the course. A graduation or equivalent degree, as well as a minimum of two years of relevant work experience in various healthcare areas, are prerequisites for those enrolling for the postgraduate certificate curriculum.

The two rounds of the IIM Raipur selection process for these courses will involve evaluating applicants based on their resumes, prior work experiences, and potential future contributions.