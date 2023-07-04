IIM Sambalpur Improves Placement Package By 146.7%; Offers Package Worth Rs 64.61 Lac

IIM Sambalpur had hosted its 6th and 7th Annual Convocation Ceremony. The convocation saw the presence of some esteemed guests, Shri Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha, Dr. Sukanyya Misra, MD at JP Morgan Chase Ltd, Smt. Arundhati Bhattacharya - Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Sambalpur & Chairman, Salesforce India and Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur. The convocation was attended by IIM’s respected faculty, staff, students, journalists and some guests from the Government of India and the Government of Odisha.

While congratulating the graduating students, Shri Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha said, “ The awakening of position, this word is similarly also called, so this is also unreal. So in the awakening state and in the green light, both the things appear to be unreal. The managing director and the manager, you have to manage. So this is the way, this unreality should be transformed into a reality. And that is why, when we thirst, we dream less sleep. Therefore as far as the managing of the things is concerned, in my observation, you note, in my observation, you should note, in the observation of the sages, sages and the sages of the world, of the scientists and the philosophers of the world, the simple management is nothing else other than love itself. Love is the essence that dissolves all matter and even mind and consciousness. Marriage and worldly responsibilities are opportunities to manage love. Attention and exchange are needed to cultivate love’s power in our minds."